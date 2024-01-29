Eton launches limited edition Valentine’s collection with The Beatles
Eton is thrilled to present the latest addition to our collaboration with The Beatles: a collection that not only embraces but also reimagines the timeless fashion legacy of the iconic band. As a sartorial homage to "All You Need is Love," these collector's items arrive in time for Valentine's Day, offering a unique way to express affection and admiration.
The collection features two shirts and five pocket squares:
All You Need is Love Signature Twill Shirt
This shirt features elegant embroidery of the song's title on the inner placket, symbolizing a quiet yet poignant expression of affection. Perfect for those who appreciate understated elegance.
All You Need is Love Allover Print Shirt
Showcasing a standout all-over print from the original artwork used in the 1967 American LP release of 'All You Need is Love.' Crafted from our Signature Twill, it's a vibrant nod to the era that reshaped music and fashion.
All You Need is Love Pocket Squares
Completing the collection are five unique pocket squares, each crafted from 100% silk fine twill. They feature original artwork inspired by the various interpretations of 'All You Need is Love,' making each one a unique piece of art within a series.
As per the previous Beatles x Eton release, each item in this collection is delicately wrapped in unique Beatles-themed tissue paper and encased in a bespoke pink box. These boxes are not only reusable but also serve as collector's items, adding an extra layer of charm to these already special pieces.
This exquisite collection will be available January 31st at the Eton webstore, Eton Stores, and selected Eton retailers, including Harry Rosen stores in Canada.