Eton launches limited edition Valentine’s collection with The Beatles

Eton is thrilled to present the latest addition to our collaboration with The Beatles: a collection that not only embraces but also reimagines the timeless fashion legacy of the iconic band. As a sartorial homage to "All You Need is Love," these collector's items arrive in time for Valentine's Day, offering a unique way to express affection and admiration.

The collection features two shirts and five pocket squares:

All You Need is Love Signature Twill Shirt

This shirt features elegant embroidery of the song's title on the inner placket, symbolizing a quiet yet poignant expression of affection. Perfect for those who appreciate understated elegance.

The Beatles x Eton Credits: Eton

All You Need is Love Allover Print Shirt

Showcasing a standout all-over print from the original artwork used in the 1967 American LP release of 'All You Need is Love.' Crafted from our Signature Twill, it's a vibrant nod to the era that reshaped music and fashion.

The Beatles x Eton Credits: Eton

All You Need is Love Pocket Squares

Completing the collection are five unique pocket squares, each crafted from 100% silk fine twill. They feature original artwork inspired by the various interpretations of 'All You Need is Love,' making each one a unique piece of art within a series.

The Beatles x Eton Credits: Eton

As per the previous Beatles x Eton release, each item in this collection is delicately wrapped in unique Beatles-themed tissue paper and encased in a bespoke pink box. These boxes are not only reusable but also serve as collector's items, adding an extra layer of charm to these already special pieces.

The Beatles x Eton Credits: Eton

This exquisite collection will be available January 31st at the Eton webstore, Eton Stores, and selected Eton retailers, including Harry Rosen stores in Canada.