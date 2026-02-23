Eton: The Wool Cashmere Dream Capsule
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club
New release defined by touch and feel. Wool Cashmere Dream is a four-piece capsule crafted from a luxurious Eton-exclusive fabric.
Woven in Como, finished in Biella Italy, and built around sensation, this capsule is all about how a garment feels on your body.
The capsule is available via the Eton website, in Eton stores, and through selected retailers High-resolution images are available for shopping pages.
