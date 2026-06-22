Etro presents 'Extraordinary Journeys' for Spring/Summer 2027

Italian fashion house Etro has presented its men's spring/summer 2027 collection, titled 'Extraordinary Journeys', according to a press release. The brand built the collection around the theme of travel, a recurring reference in its identity, drawing on archive foulard prints alongside madras, paisley and other signature motifs.

Credits: Etro

Credits: Etro

According to the brand, the collection takes a soft and relaxed approach to tailoring, with suits worn casually and shirts that can double as jackets. Key pieces include silk shirts and jackets in archive foulard prints, 3D check sweaters, printed suede trench coats, laser-cut suede shirt jackets and double-faced silk dusters. Stripes feature across shirts, while paisley, one of the brand's defining signatures, appears in numerous variations and is mixed with other motifs.

Credits: Etro

Footwear includes soft moccasins, mules and sandals. Accessories span braided scarves, charms, silver bracelets, paper-aeroplane-shaped pendants and woven raffia caps, while the brand's Arnica print covers the collection's luggage.