Etro: The Modern Nomad

The Etro Summer collection captures the essence of the art of travel as an authentic, deeply inspired way of life. The campaign's protagonists journey through the landscapes of a volcanic island, guided by a sense of lightness and creativity, in an instinctive dialogue with color. The season reinterprets Etro's iconography through a contemporary lens, where nature and artisanal savoir-faire converge.

Credits: Etro

The women's looks are defined by fluid, layered silhouettes crafted from natural fabrics and tactile textures: crochet, sangallo on duchesse, and cotton jacquard alternate with various silk finishes such as twill, fil coupé, and crêpe de chine. Dreamlike plants grow and blossom against sky-blue backgrounds. Suits and flounced dresses feature prints that look as if painted onto the fabric, while knitwear is woven with openwork patterns and rainbow-stripe geometries. Denim evolves into jackets and pants embellished with Paisley prints.

The color palette shifts toward warm, enveloping tones through floral and botanical elements: ivory meets coral red, green, and ochre, while textured weaves embrace tropical atmospheres. Fringes sway with movement on dresses and kimonos. Beachwear includes bikinis, one-pieces, and silk pareos. Shirts, tops, and T-shirts are enriched with all-over graphics and motifs of butterflies and flowers.

Across selected looks, the collaboration with British artist Tabby Booth reveals an enchanted

universe, blending nature and myth into an imaginary bestiary. Etro's heritage meets a folk- inspired vision populated by stylized animals, primitive figures, and arboreal forms. Paisley is

deconstructed and reinterpreted with an exotic twist, featuring bold strokes and sharp color contrasts on caftans, kimonos, pajama sets, denim, and beachwear.

Along the journey, tailoring tradition follows a modern nomad who explores the world while collecting encounters, sensations, and fragments of timeless beauty.

Credits: Etro

For the men's collection, the color spectrum pays tribute to earth and sky, with golden yellow and blue set alongside earthy tones and violet. Fabrics favor natural fibers: linens, cottons, and blends of silk and lightweight wool for tailoring. Key pieces include jackets with all-over Paisley prints or solid variants with floral linings; knit polo shirts and bowling shirts with placement prints; western-style denim with jacquard motifs; and coordinated accessories such as scarves, bandanas, and suede espadrilles with jute soles and leather trim.

Also in the spotlight is the suitcase set created in collaboration with Globe-Trotter: here, Arnica fabric covers the vulcanized fiber structures, while a patch detail reading "Since 1968" recalls the year the brand was founded and the deeper meaning of the Pegasus as an emblem of freedom and discovery.

The Etro Summer collection will be available from May 13 at Etro boutiques, on the website, and at selected wholesalers worldwide.