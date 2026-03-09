ETRO unveils the Vela Blossom, a contemporary reinterpretation that evolves the Vela Bag from its sharp, aerodynamic design toward a new expression of effortless sophistication.

Debuting as a centerpiece of the Pre-Fall 2026 collection, the Vela Blossom marks a transformative moment for the iconic line, as Creative Director Marco De Vincenzo explores a softer approach through inherent structural flexibility.

Credits: ETRO

While the V-shaped silhouette and closure mechanism remain unchanged, the Vela Blossom introduces a sense of hidden artistry defined by intricate craftsmanship and a subtle restyling. The metal frame and the iconic Pegaso medallion are now meticulously covered in leather. The signature coin has been reimagined as a leather-clad disc featuring a subtle, embossed logo. Both the handle and body are constructed from exceptionally soft textures, prioritizing a supple, moldable aesthetic that invites touch.

Credits: ETRO

The bag is available in a curated range of sophisticated finishes, including Nappa leather in black, ivory, and plum; suede in dark brown and sand; and a special shaded leather iteration that mirrors the gradient shifts of nature.

The new Vela Blossom will be available starting at the end of March 2026 at ETRO boutiques worldwide, online and through select global retailers.