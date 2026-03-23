ETRO unveils the Vela Blossom, a contemporary reinterpretation that evolves the Vela Bag from its sharp, aerodynamic design toward a new expression of effortless sophistication.

Debuting as the centerpiece of the Pre-Fall 2026 collection, the Vela Blossom marks a transformative moment for the iconic line, introducing a softer approach through its inherently flexible structure.

Credits: Etro

While the V-shaped silhouette and closure mechanism remain unchanged, the Vela Blossom introduces a sense of hidden artistry defined by intricate craftsmanship and a subtle restyling. The metal frame and the iconic Pegaso medallion are now meticulously covered in leather. The signature coin has been reimagined as a leather-clad disc featuring a subtle, embossed logo. Both the handle and body are constructed from exceptionally soft textures, prioritizing a supple, moldable aesthetic that invites touch.

Credits: Etro

The bag is available in a curated range of sophisticated finishes, including Nappa leather in black, ivory, and plum; suede in dark brown and sand; and a special shaded leather iteration that mirrors the gradient shifts of nature.

Credits: Etro

The new Vela Blossom will be available starting at the end of March 2026 at ETRO boutiques worldwide, on etro.com, and through select global retailers.