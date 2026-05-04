Etro x Globe-Trotter: The Art of Travel

Etro presents its new collaboration with Globe-Trotter, the historic British house synonymous with world-class luxury luggage. Together, the two brands engage in a creative dialogue that celebrates travel as an authentic, immersive, and boundless experience - a core value that has guided Etro’s nomadic spirit and multicultural explorations from the very beginning.

The luggage crafted with Globe-Trotter integrates flawlessly into the brand’s lifestyle universe, symbolising the joy of discovery and exploration approached with flair and curiosity. The collection is a perfect synthesis of Globe-Trotter’s savoir-faire and Etro’s textile heritage. It is inspired by the sensibility of the modern aesthete: one who collects experiences, views the journey as a lifestyle, and considers their belongings an extension of their personality and their way of navigating the world. Each trolley case is designed not merely as an accessory, but as an archive of memories, destined to acquire a unique patina with every destination reached - transforming travel into a statement of cultured, cosmopolitan elegance.

The Arnica fabric takes centre stage as a hallmark of Etro’s textile mastery and colour artistry. Characterised by the iconic Paisley pattern, the jacquard surface upholsters the suitcases’ structure in vulcanised fibreboard, elevating their tactile and visual richness. The collection is a tribute to artisanal luxury and attention to detail: the exterior is finished with leather elements and metal components - either tonal or contrasting - while the interiors are lined with multicolour stripes that echo the brand’s eclectic imagery. The set also includes a micro case with a shoulder strap, serving as a perfectly coordinated accessory.

Credits: ETRO

An exclusive patch bearing the inscription “Since 1968” pays homage to Etro’s founding year and the significance of the Pegasus - an emblem of freedom and the ideal companion for those who move through the world collecting encounters, sensations, and fragments of timeless beauty.

Available in Carry-On and Check-In sizes, some models evoke the charm of vintage luggage through leather straps that blend old-world soul with contemporary functionality. A special edition has been created in collaboration with Tabby Booth, the British curator, illustrator, and painter known for her unique interpretations of folk art. Her reimagining of the Paisley is revealed through an oneiric print of mythological creatures, folk motifs, and natural flora, turning each suitcase into an enchanted visual world.

The collection is offered in two designs: the Arnica Gold case pairs Etro’s canvas with brown leather detailing and brass hardware, while the Arnica Black case combines black leather with black hardware for a sharper contrast. Custom protective covers are available for every model.

Starting May 4th, the collection will be available at Etro flagship boutiques and on the website, followed by distribution through selected global retailers.