Eurojersey and The Lycra Company redefine everyday sportswear for the utilitygear era

As sportswear continues to move beyond performance and into everyday life, Eurojersey and The Lycra Company come together under Empowered Play to showcase a new vision of utilitydriven apparel—where technical performance, comfort and refined aesthetics converge.

Driven by the rise of social sports such as golf and tennis and by increasingly fluid lifestyles, today’s sportswear is no longer confined to the field. It is designed to move seamlessly between activity, travel and daily wear.

Credits: © Sensitive® Fabrics by Eurojersey powered by LYCRA® fibre

At the heart of this evolution is Sensitive® Fabrics by Eurojersey paired with Lycra® fibre, delivering garments that feel as good as they look—on and off the field.

With threedimensional elasticity, these fabrics provide targeted muscle support and calibrated compression, sculpting the silhouette while maintaining a lightweight, secondskin feel. Breathable, adaptable and comfortable, Sensitive® Fabrics ensure a flawless fit with complete shape retention, even after repeated wear and washing.

Designed to move with the body, Lycra® fibre brings exceptional stretch, shape retention and lasting comfort to sportswear created for real life. Whether training, travelling or embracing an active urban lifestyle, garments powered by Lycra® fibre offer freedom of movement and confidence without compromise.

Credits: © Sensitive® Fabrics by Eurojersey powered by LYCRA® fibre

Sensitive® Fabrics also deliver practical performance benefits essential to modern utility gear. Featuring 50+ UV protection, fastdrying properties and longterm durability, they are easy to care for and designed to perform consistently over time—meeting the demands of both active use and everyday wear.

Together, Sensitive® Fabrics powered by Lycra® fibre offer a refined balance of performance, style and versatility. From the golf course to travel, from club settings to polished everyday occasions, the result is sportswear that supports movement while enhancing confidence and personal style—season after season.

Credits: © Sensitive® Fabrics by Eurojersey powered by LYCRA® fibre

Empowered Play reflects a broader shift in the sportswear landscape: apparel that adapts to real life, responds to changing consumer habits, and blurs the boundaries between performance and lifestyle through intelligent textile innovation.

Eurojersey, - a Carvico Group company - founded in 1960, represents the style and creativity of Made in Italy interpreted by Sensitive® Fabrics, chosen by the main brands in sportswear, clothing, swimwear and lingerie sectors. The company is ranked at the top of the world textile industry thanks to a state-of-the-art factory and is a unique example of efficiency and productivity. Covering an area of 40,000 square metres, with a team of 240 people and a single plant with a completely verticalized cycle, from knitting to dyeing, finishing and printing, EUROJERSEY has an annual production capacity of 13 million metres of fabric.

ABOUT The Lycra Company Read more about The Lycra Company on their company page