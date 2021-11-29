European Bridal Week 2022 is bringing back the magic

United Fairs, the organisers of northern Europe’s key bridalwear trade fair, are delighted to confirm dates for the 2022 edition of European Bridal Week. From 30 April – 2 May 2022, Messe Essen in Germany will be the heart of bridal for retailers from all over the world.

“Uniting a global bridal community, European Bridal Week is BRINGING BACK THE MAGIC for exhibitors and visitors alike.” says Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. “As an international trade show, European Bridal Week is creating the ultimate buying and networking event for the industry at Messe Essen which is the true hub of bridal since Messe Essen is the venue, hosting the longest running bridal fashion event in Germany.

With bringing together hundreds of collections from top design houses and influential manufacturers, this show does not only focus on the best the industry has to offer, but also on ensuring the safety of its exhibitors and the thousands of retailers who will be buying for the season ahead.

Credit: European Bridal Week

For the last two years already, European Bridal Week has successfully proven to be a trade fair with a highly professional hygiene protection concept which has been an important stimulator for the resumption of business.

For 2022, the organisers will be reinventing an all-new and revamped floor plan for European Bridal Week, creating a completely new set-up of the show, bringing to life a magical atmosphere where influential brands from across the world will be exhibiting.

“But there is more to come!” states Siegrid Hampsink with bright eyes. “We are bringing back the magic! But also: We are bringing back the glam! The must-see EBW Catwalk Shows are going to take place again in 2022. Designer Shows as well as multi-brand Fashion Shows will be staged, highlighting the buying day. Among the brands taking part and showing their exclusive collections on the catwalk will be high-end international names as well as new labels, paving the way of fashion towards tomorrow.”

Credit: European Bridal Week

European Bridal Week will be the first trade show within the international bridal industry in northern Europe that is able to open their doors for all professionals in the world of fashion. High-class brands have already signed up to unveil their newest collections to secure, if requested as such, an early delivery for retailers; a brilliant mix and diversity of designs on the show floor will give visitors inspiration for the upcoming season.