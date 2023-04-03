European Bridal Week - CG Club of Gents presents occasion and wedding program 2024

The menswear label CG – CLUB of GENTS has presented the 2024 event and wedding program of its subline Your Own Party by CG – CLUB of GENTS at the European Bridal Week in Essen.

Since 2019, the subline Your Own Party by CG – CLUB of GENTS has established itself as one of the leading suppliers for wedding outfits in the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The collection ranges from boho looks to elegant evening wear to matching accessories. The international trade fair for wedding fashion took place this year from 01 to 03 April 2023.

The collection has the motto "Bright up the night" and takes up on the most important trends for 2024. With natural fabrics like linen, wool and silk, the collection offers a wide range of haptics and qualities. Natural tones such as petrol, marble grey, different shades of red and a powdery sage also set the tone for the wedding fashion. From glamorous styles in wool and silk to understated linen, the collection offers a wide choice.

The highlights are the Black & White classics alongside the various boho looks. Extravagant details like a peak lapel on the classic single-breasted suit are ideal for a lively party, while colour-coordinated accessories such as bow ties, paperboy caps and braces support the looks. This year, the matching exhibition booth presented itself as a modern further development in loft style. A shiny Instagram wall and several graffiti on the wall were the eye-catchers on the fairground.

It’s late in the evening when the last rays of the sun bathe the evening in a special warm light. The carpet is rolled out and the green garden is transformed into a glamorous location with exciting details. The ideal place for a wedding to bring the night to life. The combination of glamour and nature form the basis for the new collection of Your Own Party by CG - CLUB of GENTS.

Image: CG - CLUB of GENTS, courtesy of the brand

For the outdoor party natural fabrics are in the foreground. For the grand entrance, the new collection offers glamorous looks in wool and silk. Those who prefer a more restrained look can fall back on discreet linen. Colors like ocean blue, marble grey, different shades of red and a powdery sage set the tone for summer. The variety of colors is also reflected in the patterns: floral prints, large checks and mini designs.

Fancy details like a peak lapel on the classic single-breasted jackets are ideal for glamorous celebrations. The looks are supported by color-coordinated accessories such as bow ties, paperboy caps and braces. The highlight is the summery hat that picks up the vibe of the night. The bride and the groom and the guests enjoy the moment and the unforgettable party while the lights in the garden illuminate the night.