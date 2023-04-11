European Bridal Week with an international audience from no less than 48 countries

When European Bridal Week (1-3 April) closed its very glamorous doors in the halls of the Messe Essen complex, Germany, show organisers United Fairs had much to celebrate. The largest bridal industry trade event of the year, where 500 design-driven collections met with the event’s record number of retailers from no less than 48 countries, set new standards and saw renewed enthusiasm among those involved, after two years pandemic and post pandemic quiet.

New trends were set at this key show, which is deliberately early in the season to allow for deliveries into retailers at the time they are at their busiest. Those trends certainly will hit the headlines and be the focus of heavyweight social media activity in the months ahead. Top international design houses showed their new ranges on the European Bridal Week stage – introducing elaborate details such as over-sized bow features, separates stories, modern-day detachables and a new approach to destination weddings with bohemian influences.

Plans are already in place for the 2024 show, which again will be at Messe Essen, 13-15 April 2024. Not surprisingly, bookings have already been confirmed, just one week after the success of this year’s event.

Sonja Jonkers, Sales Manager Europe, Casablanca Bridal: “We had a great show at European Bridal Week. The biggest gift is that our current valued partners brought a visit to us for placing their next stock order. In Hall 2 we created a cosy atmosphere, like a little Tuscany Garden, to show our stunning collections. We’ve met and made many new customers from different countries as well which is an important part of exhibiting. Last but not least, ‘Believe in your own Magic’ & ‘Celebrate forever’, that’s what Casablanca Bridal stands for.”

Zoran Banozic, Managing Director, Weise: “First of all, huge thanks for the outstanding organisation of this show. Even though stores ordered less bridal in comparison to the previous year due to the current market situation, we were able to increase the number of orders for our mother of the bride portfolio and the mix and match collection as well. Saying this, overall, we were therefore able to match the previous year's figures for the first time. A great highlight for us has been showcasing our collections on the catwalk during the fashion shows. In particular, our new IamYours collection was very well received and enthusiastically applauded by the visitors. We are looking back on a fantastic show. Thanks a lot and see you next year!"

Anne Kathrine Rantzau, Owner, LILLY: “Thank you for a marvellous EBW - as always beautifully styled and well executed. We had a busy three days, with a lot of fun, laughter, and good orders from our loyal LILLY client-base and new clients have been welcomed into our LILLY family. We look forward to a fantastic 2024 bridal season and will see you all again next year!”

Andrew Georgiou, Head of Marketing and Product Development, Très Chic Bridal Wear: “European Bridal Week offers an impressive assortment of vendors and brands that the entire northern European Bridal Market can really get behind to assess their product and buying needs - without having to go to any other European fair. The organizers have created an event that showcases the best of the best in a practical and accessible format for both exhibitors and attendees alike. Real brands that service the core of the bridal market, not just aspirational brands that have limited appeal. EBW is truly a world-class event, and now, with the transformation into one greater show, it is now one of the biggest Bridal Events in Europe, servicing Northern Europe, Scandinavia, and Southern European markets such as France, and also, the UK.”