Everyday ease, refined: Introducing the Keds' Rillax Champion collection

Keds, the iconic footwear brand known for timeless style and everyday wearability, introduces the Rillax Collection, a new casual lineup designed for effortless comfort and laid-back versatility. Blending relaxed design with easy, everyday functionality, the Rillax Champion and Rillax Champion Mini deliver a fresh, carefree aesthetic grounded in simplicity and wearability.

Designed for everyday life, the Rillax Collection focuses on soft textures, lightweight construction, and flexible comfort. With cushioned footbeds and easy slip-on silhouettes, each style is made for all-day wear, whether you’re running errands, meeting friends, or out and about, striking a natural balance between comfort and style. Both styles in Washed Twill, Chalky Canvas, and Chambray are also washable, making them a practical option for both travel and daily use. Lightweight and easy to pack, they’re ideal vacation shoes built to keep up with your plans. Simply remove the footbeds, wash on a gentle cycle, and let them air dry for fresh, ready-to-wear comfort.

Rillax Champion

The Rillax Champion brings a pop of fresh color and carefree comfort to your daily rotation. Its soft texture creates a relaxed, sun-washed feel, while the easy slip-on design with hidden gore panels ensures a fuss-free fit. A cushioned footbed delivers cloud-like comfort from morning errands to evening strolls, and a lightweight outsole provides just the right amount of flexibility for all-day wear.

Credits: Keds

Champion Mini

The Rillax Champ Mini offers a more refined take on casual style. With subtle texture and clean lines, this versatile silhouette features a soft upper and a sleek profile which makes it equally suited for brunch outings or relaxed afternoon walks.