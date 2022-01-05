Everything you need to know about: ACHIY

Achiy was founded in 2019 in Hamburg by Vivica Pietz, she runs the family company together with her father and brother. The young label is inspired by the craftsmanship and indigenous culture of the Peruvian Inca - where every piece is designed with purpose and love. The brand name is in Quechua, the language of the Incas, and means “enjoy and experience”.

Origins

Vivica Pietz visited Peru in 2014 for a social aid project, and fell in love with the local culture and its people. Their approach to traditional craftsmanship and textiles inspired her, especially their respect towards Mother Nature. This mindset has become the pillar of ACHIY, as well as treating garments as artworks. Most of ACHIY’s clothing is knitwear, handmade from alpaca wool, and 100 % of it is produced in its country of origin, knitted by local artisans.

Evolution

Vivica Pietz’s brother Lennard Pietz joined the company in March 2021. ACHIY further expanded ts offer, adding Pima cotton, a crop that has been cultivated in Peru for centuries and which was first introduced for the SS21 collection. In October 2021, ACHIY opened its first store in Hamburg with other partners.

News

In the near future, ACHIY aims to become a climate-neutral company. The label wishes to further put emphasis on artist collaborations and strong relationships within the supply chain, aiming to visit suppliers in Bhutan and Mongolia. Their products are available on their online shop and the brand ships worldwide.