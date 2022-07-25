Everything you need to know about: Agent P

Agent P is a gender fluid, seasonless fashion brand from New York City founded and designed by the real estate agent Phillip Salem.

Origins

The brand's founder, Phillip Salem, has always been drawn to New York City's cultural diversity, art scene and beautiful skyscrapers. He studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and opened a designer clothing boutique in the Meatpacking District, where he gained valuable experience in the fashion business and customer service. After closing the store, Salem became a successful real estate agent in New York City.

He started his own fashion label, Agent P, in 2021 because he felt a creative spirit was missing from his life after being in the fashion industry for more than a decade. The name of the brand is inspired by his real estate customers, who affectionately called him Agent P.

Evolution

The brand launched its first collection in April 2022. The vibrant and bright clothing line follows no rules and offers a selection of inclusive wardrobe staples that can be worn whenever and wherever.

In addition to outerwear and leisurewear, Agent P also features comfortable loungewear and sleepwear such as robes and soft T-shirts and hoodies. All pieces are available in sizes XXS to XL. The product range also includes a line of candles and home fragrances on the theme of day, night and festive moments.

News

The clothing line is available in the brand's own online shop agentpnyc.com, which offers international shipping.

Agent P, courtesy of the brand