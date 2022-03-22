Everything you need to know about: American Trench

Philadelphia-based fashion brand American Trench started with a question: how can we do the best for the people around us? This is what started the brand’s high-quality USA-made menswear clothing journey.

Origins

During the 2008 financial crisis, American Trench wanted to manufacture a USA-made, luxury trench coat when they realised no one was making trench coats in the USA. The desire to do this came from America’s philosophy of liberty and freedom

American Trench launched in 2012 and to this day holds the same principles: it believes in making beautiful products using quality materials and striving for perfection in everything they do, as well as never being complacent with design. But, most importantly, the determination to have all of their products manufactured in the USA.

Evolution

Today, the label’s iconic trench coat is made in New Jersey by an Argentine family-owned factory. As well, the coat is manufactured by sewing waterproof Ventile fabric, made from cotton that is grown and spun in the USA. It is then sent to Switzerland to be woven into fabric. The coat also consists of a cotton plaid lining fabric that originates from North Carolina and a wool warmer whose cloth is woven in Connecticut.

American Trench started off with a shovel as the brand's logo, however, as the brand has always wanted to grow, change and adapt, they decided to move to a more text-driven branding to be more inclusive for womenswear and unisex clothing.

News

With the success of the trench coat, American Trench has also released a full menswear apparel line, accessories including socks made in Pennsylvania and North Carolina and knit cashmere hats made in Texas and a smaller womenswear collection. American Trench's mission to continuously refresh their brand makes for an exciting future. The label's collections are available on its website to an international audience.

American Trench, courtesy of the brand