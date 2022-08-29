Everything you need to know about: ArmedAngels

ArmedAngels is a sustainable ready-to-wear fashion label known for its modern design aesthetics and incomparable standards when it comes to sustainability.

Origins

ArmedAngles was founded in 2007 in Germany with a mission to overhaul the image of ethical, environmentally friendly fashion. The company has been focusing on an all-encompassing approach, considering all sides of the production chain including a strict policy of “no wage slavery, no chemical madness and no cheap mass-produced goods”.

Evolution

Over the years, the brand became known for its eco-friendly denim styles. Besides, they offer a broad range of clothes for women and men, often featuring unicolored styles with timeless pattern cuts that counteract the participation in wasteful trends while at the same time giving a new definition of what sustainable clothes can look like.

With their slogan “We are not here to make fashion”, ArmedAngels pursues a much different approach to clothes than their competitors. ArmedAngels has made it their habit to name the circumstances of the fashion industry as they are. With an unconventionally honest tone of voice, ArmedAngels speaks to the conscious and educated consumer, who is genuinely interested in positively influencing the climate crisis by their choices.

News

ArmedAngels continues to pursue their mission of “engineering the most radically sustainable product on planet earth” while informing, inspiring and enabling everyone to make a difference. The sustainable brand publishes their data in annual sustainability reports, functioning as a trailblazing company when it comes to transparency. Recently ArmedAngels has launched their own resale-platform to further contribute to a better fashion industry.

Image: ArmedAngels, SS22 Collektion