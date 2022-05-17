Everything you need to know about: Articles of Society

Articles of Society embodies a fashionable yet budget-conscious generation with denim that is created using high-quality fabrics and expert craftsmanship.

Origins

Established in 2012, Articles of Society entered the premium denim industry after noticing a gap in the market. Hence, it decided to launch a brand that provided its customers with great jeans at attractive prices to blend quality with value.

Articles of Society is based in Los Angeles and prides itself on using the same materials, reasonable standards and techniques as its competitors while still maintaining lower prices.

Evolution

Since its launch, iconic denim brands such as Antik Denim, Hudson and Theory and Vince have held ties to Articles of Society to bring about knowledge to the label and maintain current in today’s fashion industry.

The brand’s symbolic gel A decorated on the back pocket of every single one of the label’s jeans is a visual representation of Articles of Society’s goal to offer classic designs that always stay in fashion.

News

Articles of Society garments are sold at various online shops and retail locations across the world.