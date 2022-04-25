Everything you need to know about: Bav Tailor

Bav Tailor is a sustainable luxury clothing brand designed for an ethically-aware, generationless clientele. Born out of a lifelong journey of self-discovery through the international luxury fashion landscape, the brand aims to create a holistic sphere to educate and inspire people to live responsibly and sustainably. Following its mantra “respect your body + your sphere”, the brand encourages holistic living through their timeless and minimalist designs inspired by architecture and a fusion of Eastern philosophies.

Bav Tailor’s DNA has been built upon a 360°conscious manifesto that includes a low-waste design process, certified natural or recycled materials and ethical and transparent production. Each product bears the 100% Made in Italy hallmark of authenticity.

Origins

The British designer of Indian origins Bav Tailor launched her eponymous label in 2015. With her sustainable brand, she continues the tradition of her ancestors, who were once great sartorialists themselves, committed to innovation, craftsmanship and respectful standards.

The brand was awarded the Butterfly Mark, a trust mark for luxury brands showing clear commitment to sustainability throughout all areas of business, and has been a member of Positive Luxury since 2019 and Common Objective since 2014.

Picture: Bav Tailor, Chandra SS22 Collection, official website of the brand

Evolution

“For Bav Tailor, a life lived in equilibrium is one where the body is enveloped in conscious fabrics; where the soul is expanded through inner ecology rituals, and where our outer sphere remains balanced and respected through grace and ahimsa - no violence,” the label says on its website.

Bav Tailor is committed to reducing the brand's carbon footprint and making a positive impact on society through its memberships and contributions to foundations that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals such as Treedom, Big Blue Ocean Clean-Up and Save-the-Elephant.

News

Today, Bav Tailor has evolved into an authentic, conscious luxury brand for all present and future generations. In addition to its own minimalist, gender-neutral collections, Bav Tailor initiates limited-edition Artisanal Lab capsule collections in collaboration with artisans and craftswomen from around the world who translate their impeccable artisanal skills into unique products.

The products of the brand are available at more than ten retailers around the world and through the label’s own online shop.

Picture: Bav Tailor, Chandra SS22 Collection, official website of the brand