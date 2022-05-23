Everything you need to know about: Bianca Saunders

Bianca Saunders is the eponymous menswear label from award-winning designer and creative director Bianca Saunders, based in London. Inspired by her British and Jamaican roots, Saunders' designs address the tension between tradition and modernity and foreground gender issues to explore new approaches to menswear.

Origins

London-born and based designer Bianca Saunders launched her eponymous label in 2017 after graduating from the Royal College of Art with a Masters in Menswear. Just one year later, she was nominated as "One To Watch" by the British Fashion Council and presented her first solo show at London Fashion Week.

Evolution

The label quickly received international recognition and has been in a continuous growth phase ever since. Since launching her brand, Bianca Saunders has received a number of awards, including being listed in the 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 list and receiving the 2021 Andam Grand Prix Fashion Award.

Bianca Saunders creates two collections a year and works on various design projects. In January 2022, her label, which was previously showcased at London Fashion Week, debuted at Paris Fashion Week with the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection “A Stretch”.

News

The label can now be found at renowned international retailers such as MatchesFashion, SSENSE, Nordstrom and GR8, as well as in the label's own online shop. Since 2021, Bianca Saunders has also been selected as one of the promising young designers featured in Alessandro Michele's GucciVault.

Picture: Bianca Saunders, FW22 Collection, official website of the brand