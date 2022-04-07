Everything you need to know about: Bibico

Bibico is an ethical British womenswear fashion brand that aims to create beautiful and simplistic clothing that makes women feel good about themselves as well as preserve the planet and empower those who create the garments.

Origins

Nieves Ruiz Ramos established Bibico in 2007. Originally, Ramos is from Spain, however, she studied for her fashion degree in France. Shortly after, she moved to Spain to start working for fast-fashion retailer Zara.

“I was totally disappointed with the fast pace and the throwaway culture of the fashion industry. It was then that I decided to launch Bibico and prove to the high street that a more ethical and sustainable approach to fashion was possible,” Nieves Ruiz Ramos said according to the label’s website.

Evolution

Bibico designs two collections per year and manufactures in small quantities so that there is less of an impact on the environment. The label believes in consumers being able to wear clothing time and time again.

All garments from the brand are often hand-made and curated from artisan manufacturers in India, Nepal and Italy. Additionally, to have less of an impact on the planet, Bibico makes sure to research more sustainable forms of packaging and shipping.

Bibico believes in building trust, respect and friendship with its suppliers and manufacturers which is why two of its main artisan manufacturers are members of the World Fair Trade Organisation to ensure a fairer world.

News

Today, Bibico products including clothing and accessories are available throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and the United States, along with the rest of the world.