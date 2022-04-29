Everything you need to know about: Black Orchid Denim

The denim brand Black Orchid Denim was established in Los Angeles and is known for its flawless fits, luxe fabrics and innovative washes that combine leg-lengthening and slimming silhouettes while providing ultimate comfort.

Origins

Black Orchid Denim was launched in 2008 by native Parisian designer Julien Jarmoune. As he has been in the denim industry since he was 18 years old, he had a lot of experience and knew that he wanted to make a premium product that would best represent himself as a designer.

The name was inspired by the black orchid flower as Jarmoune felt it represented perfection and his goal for the brand was to create a beautiful and luxury garment for women.

Evolution

Since launching the brand, new designs and fits have been introduced each season. Such as Liquify, revolutionary Italian denim stretch technology was welcomed to the denim market to sculpt and contour the wearer's body.

The label now offers a wide range of vegan leather pieces from jackets to trousers. The brand was created with a modern girl in mind who loves fashion and has her own sense of style, and wears her clothing with confidence.

News

Today, Black Orchid Denim has been featured in fashion publications, and the label is sold at many online retailers worldwide as well as its own website.

Additionally, Black Orchid Denim is proud to have celebrities including Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Vanessa Hudgens and many more favour the brand.