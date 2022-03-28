Everything you need to know about: Blood Brother

Blood Brother is a British streetwear fashion label that offers modern clothing, footwear and accessories for men. What started out as a small brand with a basic range of simple jersey classics has now established itself as a full-fledged lifestyle brand worn by celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Wizkid and Offset, which can be found in renowned department stores around the world.

Origins

Blood Brother was founded in 2011 by James Waller and Nicholas Biela in London. The friends had previously studied together at the London College of Fashion and came up with the idea of starting their own T-shirt brand. The designers were inspired by the community and London's unique streetwear scene with influences from across the creative industry.

Evolution

The initial graphic T-shirts evolved into an entire collection of menswear that includes T-shirts as well as other outerwear such as jackets, knitwear, sweatshirts and sweatpants. Blood Brother is known for its minimalist, innovative aesthetic and distinctive graphics and prints. The independent brand also provides a platform for new talent and creativity, regularly collaborating with iconic brands as well as artists, musicians, photographers and filmmakers. This has resulted in special collections in collaboration with Guinness, River Island and Liberty in recent years.

News

The streetwear label continues to grow rapidly and is currently represented at over 90 selected retailers worldwide such as Zalando, Nordstrom and Farfetch. A new collection is launched every year for spring/summer and fall/winter.

