Everything you need to know about: Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta is a Kering-owned brand known for their timeless and elegant designs, as well as their meticulous approach to leather craftsmanship, including the infamous intrecciato woven leather structure.

Origins

Bottega Veneta was founded in 1966 in Vicenza in Italy by Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro. The brand achieved success in the 60s and 70s under the creative direction of Laura Braggion, persuading customers all over the world with high-quality design and a reserved and sophisticated design DNA.

Evolution

After a time of stagnation and changes in management and ownership, the brand was streamlined by creative director Thomas Maier in the early 2000s. Maier went against the upsurge of logomania and applied a strict agenda of sticking to the brand's authentic identity. His successor Daniel Lee, who joined the label in 2012, introduced a new era for Bottega Veneta, creating trend-setting looks and accessories that became epitomes of fashion-forward dressing. Lee followed Maier by example and went against the odds by rejecting common brand strategies. As such, the brand became a subject of discussion after announcing their retreat from social media in early 2021.

News

In 2021 Mathieu Blazy, former design director at the label, took over the reins as creative director, debuting his vision for the first time with the FW22 collection. In true Bottega Veneta manner, the collection showed a plethora of well-tailored, quiet designs that were underlined by decadent accessories such as bags, shoes and belts. The opening look featured a white tank top and a pair of jeans, which became the archetype outfit of the season, praised by fashion critics and wearers simultaneously. Bottega Veneta continues to startle the fashion industry with unconventional choices, while remaining true to its understated approach that addresses a more mature audience.

Image: FW22 collection, Bottega Veneta