Everything you need to know about: Brächa Design

Brächa Design creates sustainable handbags and accessories in Indonesia, on the island of Bali. Instead of aiming for mass production, the company prefers to create exclusive one-off pieces and strives to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Brächa Design also developed its own sustainable fabric made from pineapple leaves.

Origins

Brächa Design was launched in 2014 after Dutch founder Marieke Terpstra started designing bags for her friends and family while working in Bali. She worked with a local tailor to turn her design ideas into high-quality, sustainable bags and, with the help of a friend, did a photo shoot for her first collection, which she later shared online.

Evolution

The interest and sales in the bags of Brächa Design grew rapidly. Over time, the brand developed from selling handmade leather gifts into creating a range of timeless products and even a new innovative fabric called Piña.

The multifunctional substance fabric is made from pineapple leaves. By upcycling the leaves into a sturdy, natural materail, Brächa Design gives the waste product a second life. All products are handcrafted by local artisans.

News

Today, the aim of Brächa Design is to offer beautiful, high quality products with minimalistic, divine designs that will last a lifetime. The company’s products are available to buy from Brächa’s online shop.

Moreover, the company is always looking for conscious designers who would like to collaborate and work with the Piña fabric.

Image: Brächa Design, official website of the brand