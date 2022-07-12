Everything you need to know about: Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli is an Italian brand manufacturing premium ready-to-wear for women and men as well as accessoires that express a “sophisticated and refined taste”. The brand has a strong emphasis on their Italian roots, focusing on designs which effortlessly blend into the “exclusive and contemporary” lifestyles of their consumers.

Origins

Brunello Cucinelli founded his namesake brand in 1978, after being inspired by his fiancées fashion boutique. Thus, Cucinelli ventured out into the knitwear business, starting with colored cashmere pieces for women. Being deeply inspired by the preciousness of cashmere pieces, one of the brand's core values was born: uncompromised quality. The company was accepted exceptionally well at several European and foreign markets, scoring a steady growth and expansion internationally. In 2012, the brand listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, while staying true to a business model that is sensitive to sustainability and healthy growth.

Evolution

Over the years, Brunello Cucinelli has been known worldwide for their classic, timeless designs and their use of exceptional materials. Taking pride in their ‘Made in Italy’ philosophy, they have expanded their artisan laboratories in their home country to over 360. To this day, 50 percent of their garments are produced through manual skills using needle, thread and scissors. Brunello Cucinelli continues to address consumers who are receptive to not only the products themselves but just as much to the process behind the product, including the dignity and ethics of the manufacturer.

News

As of today, Brunello Cucinelli is present in multi-brand and premium department stores in the world’s leading cities. 2021 has been one of the best years for the Italian brand, generating 712 Million Euros of sales, as Cucinelli stated in their most recent business report. Making around 60 percent of their profits from their own retail and about 40 percent from wholesale, they have a stable positioning in the B2B- and B2C fashion market. For 2022 and 2023, the brand expects a “fine, gracious and balanced” growth of 10 percent in each year.

Image: Brunello Cucinelli