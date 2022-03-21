Everything you need to know about: Burkely

Burkely is a Dutch leather goods label that makes stylish and functional bags, backpacks and accessories. To this day, the label is still family-owned and it is now managed by the third generation. The company is internationally successful and goes by the motto "we've got your bag," Burkely offers durable leather goods of the highest quality that are suitable for every occasion.

Origins

Burkely was founded in 1988 as a subsidiary of Horsten Lederwaren, which had already been founded in 1944 by Mr A. Horsten in Waalwijk. The founder's son, Cees Horsten, later joined the company and is still the owner of the company today. He has more than 50 years of experience in the leather goods business with his employees and his son Preben Horsten, with whom he continues the family business. Until the production of the bags was relocated to the Far East in 1993, Burkely was one of the few leather companies to produce its goods in the Netherlands.

Evolution

The Burkely collections are designed in the Netherlands and have been produced in India at long-standing partner factories since 1993. "We produce our products with respect for nature and decent working conditions with our passionate team of designers, lifelong partners and craftsmen," according to the company's website. The design department visits the Indian factories several times a year to ensure the brand's high quality reputation. Burkely launches a new collection every season.

News

Burkely currently sells more than 500,000 items per year internationally. The products are available online and offline from numerous retailers around the world as well as on the brand's online shop. The label is constantly striving for expansion and would like to sell its bags and accessories in more countries and with more retailers in the future.

