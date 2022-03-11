Everything you need to know about: CAES

CAES is a young Dutch label created in 2019 and is already well-known for its slow fashion ethos. The brand strives to offer pieces to be cherished and worn all-year-round, they are garments made to last and to protect your body like a ‘case’.

Origins

In the fall of 2019, after working for several years as a designer and following strict frameworks and huge quantities in production, Helen de Kluiver decided that this way of working did not fit her anymore so she launched CAES. It was her way to show the world how to slow down and be a more caring place. The brand offers small collections (that are being called ‘editions’) of basics and minimalist pieces, released according to the pace of their factories, and not seasonally.

Evolution

Sustainability for CAES is not a trend. The brand's ethos extends beyond just producing environmentally sustainable fashion. Their entire supply chain is set up to treat workers fairly and minimise the impact on our ecosystem. Every item is manufactured in Portugal by dedicated family-owned companies, which allows de Kluiver to be involved and closely monitor the production. Helen de Kluiver works with a pattern maker that makes everything in 3D to avoid waste of material. As for packaging, the brand uses compostable bags for packing and shipping their high-quality and timeless pieces.

News

Soft pieces such as organic cotton bodysuits, dresses and jumpers in neutral shades, and vegan leather pants are available on her website, and now on Net-a-Porter. Thanks to the platform’s global reach, CAES is hoping to raise brand awareness and help other brands with similar thinking.