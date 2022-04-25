Everything you need to know about: Café Leather

Café Leather is a label from Madrid that stands for handcrafted premium leather goods. The brand embraces authenticity, a passion for small details and respect for nature. All of Café Leather's products, from its gloves and wallets to notebooks and bags, are made by artisans in Ubrique, Spain’s “town of leather”, from 100 percent vegetable tanned leather. The company only works with the finest and most respectful raw materials to create durable leather goods that are made to last. “At Café we don’t believe in pretty products with scheduled obsolescence. We are passionate about anything likely to be passed down,” the company states on its website.

Origins

Café Leather was founded in 2017 by Miguel Sánchez Ibáñez and Kiko Requena Búa, who are how the brand puts it “extremely curious people fixated on delighting exquisitely authentic customers”. But how did they come up with their extraordinary brand name? What led to this were the many similarities between their products and specialty coffee, not only in the sensorial experience, but also the traditional way of manufacturing and the focus on artisanal handcraft and ecological and sustainable processes.

Cafe Leather, courtesy of the brand

Evolution

The founders of Café Leather have travelled widely to learn more about tanning traditions and the unique craft of creating durable products from small artisan villages in Spain and the rest of the world. Today, the brand works together with workshops located in Ubrique which are extremely focused on detail. The tanners use various natural tannins from trees such as acacia or quebracho and preserve the secret of this process from generation to generation.

Convinced that connecting two brands with the same philosophy results in exceptional products, the label regularly collaborates with prestigious brands such as Land Rover, Jaguar, Vespa, Mercedes AMG and Cardhu, the leading brand of Scotch whiskey. Most recently, Café Leather became an official partner of Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen for its sportier “IWC Racing Works” line, creating a special collection inspired by aviation and classic cars.

News

Café Leather products are sold at different retailers in Toulouse in France, in Lugano in Switzerland and in Palma de Mallorca, as well as in the brand's own online shop. Their collections are based in authenticity and feature simple designs focused on details and outstanding craftsmanship. The brand seeks to find inspiration in what they love in life: specialty coffee, authentic people, unique places and outdoors, architecture, classic motor, slow cooking, sport and music.

Cafe Leather, courtesy of the brand