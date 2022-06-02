Everything you need to know about: Campo Marzio

Campo Marzio is an Italian brand founded in Rome that looks back on more than 80 years of tradition and craftsmanship heritage. Combining fashion and the world of writing, the brand offers elegant bags and accessories as well as high-quality stationery with contemporary design, Italian flair and bright colours.

“Campo Marzio is joy, it is a zest for life, it is more than elegance: it is a 'dandy' spirit, all Italian, that loves to play with clichés, to upset the rules, to invent new styles through the signature detail,” the label states on its website. Following its philosophy, Campo Marzio’s vision is to make the ordinary extraordinary.

Origins

Back in 1933, Campo Marzio was founded under its original name, “Bottega Artigiana”, in the heart of Rome. The little craft shop specialised in the production of fountain pens and writing implements made in Italy, embodying the soul of Italian culture.

Evolution

Drawing on a rich cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship, Campo Marzio expanded its product range in the 1990s from stationary to leather goods and soon established itself as an international brand.

The year 2000 marks a significant milestone for the company: to celebrate the Jubilee of the Catholic Church, Campo Marzio takes on the honour of creating a special collection of fountain pens for the Vatican Museum.

News

Today, Campo Marzio stands for beauty, history and passion for a unique and original style that is recognised all over the world. The company operates over 50 retail outlets, including proprietary mono-brand shops and has authorised multi-brand outlets in more than 30 countries from Europe and the United States to China.

Featuring its Italian heritage and offering versatility at an affordable price, the brand aims to expand its growing business model.

Campo Marzio, official website of the brand