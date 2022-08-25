Everything you need to know about: chaYkra

Born in Britain, Inspired by India. chaYkra is a London based wellnesswear brand founded by the British Indian sisters Priya and Divya. The designs are a fusion of British style and Indian vibrancy, ethically made in India from fair trade organic cotton.

Origins

The brand was founded in 2014 out of a desire to do good, to give back to India for giving the gift of yoga to the world, while also promoting a feel-good factor. Since both sisters have experience of stressful corporate workplaces, they recognised the importance of a balanced lifestyle and taking time to reduce stress through activities such as meditation and yoga.

Reflecting the founders ‘Brindian’ identity, chaYkra is committed to ethical practices and positive energy. The brand name derived from the Sanskrit word "chakra", which stands for the energy forces in the body. The seven letters reflect the seven chakras of the body, while the "Y" stands for both "yoga" and "you" helping to achieve an inner balance.

Evolution

Combining breathable comfort and style, the wellness wear brand now sells a wide range of yoga and loungewear clothing and accessories supporting sustainability and fair trade manufacturing. Signature chaYkra pieces include yoga tops and bottoms as well as meditation bracelets and yoga mats.

The label’s factory is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and the products are made from Chetna Organic cotton, which is fair trade certified and completely traceable. Moreover, chaYkra ensures that all of its workers are treated well and paid a fair wage.

“We seek to be true to the energising spirit of yoga, embedding this philosophy within our business foundations and bringing it to life through the design of our garments,” the company states on its website.

Picture: chaYkra, official website of the brand

News

chaYkra products are available to buy worldwide through the brand's own online shop www.chaykra.com. Stockists also include the sustainable fashion online marketplace Project Cece and physical shops such as the yoga boutique Total Chi on London's Baker Street.