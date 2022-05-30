Everything you need to know about: Chi Chi

Chi Chi is a young fast fashion brand from London specialising in cocktail, prom and evening dresses. In addition to elegant occasion dresses, the brand also offers a range of clothing and accessories for women, including loungewear and activewear, as well as shoes and bags.

“We are dedicated to bringing the finest catwalk fashion to the high street at affordable prices and believe that looking great and feeling good go hand in hand,” the label states on its website.

Origins

Chi Chi was created in North London in 1982 as a family run design house. The company started with offering bespoke couture samples for the catwalk with a difference; to develop ‘fashion that celebrates you’.

Diversity and inclusivity have always been at the heart of the brand: true to its motto that fashion is for everyone, Chi Chi always provides a diverse size set as well as unique ranges such as petite and plus size.

Evolution

Becoming known for its high quality embroidered lace fabrics imported from around the world and beautifully hand-drawn prints, the company quickly grew into a recognised global brand. At Chi Chi's headquarters in Enfield, London, a dedicated team of designers creates the collections with attention to detail aiming to push fashion forward.

Over 80 percent of the brand’s products are produced in Enfield. Owning and managing its own factory gives Chi Chi full control over the processes, materials and guidelines, the label says.

News

Chi Chi London is an online fashion retailer only. The products are available worldwide through the brand's own website and a range of stockiest including Asos, Selfridges and AboutYou.

The label regularly collaborates with influencers and celebrities such as Love Island star Shaughna Phillips for special collections.

Picture: Chi Chi, official Facebook page of the brand