Everything you need to know about: Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia has evolved into one of the most coveted brands from humble beginnings with homemade flower crowns and turbans. Its desirable bags designed like art pieces, architectural footwear and feminine outfits, are all made with love and attention to detail.

Origins

Jasmin Hekmat launched Cult Gaia in 2012, straight out of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and after internships at Narciso Rodrigues and Jason Wu. With her mother being a fashion designer and her father being the owner of the toy company that started the Bratz dolls (Yasmin, one of the four original Bratz dolls, was named after Jasmin), it is no surprise that she ended up creating a fashion brand. She first started making headpieces and flower crowns for her friends, who urged her to turn this hobby into a business.

Evolution

In 2014, Jasmin created the bamboo Ark bag. This bag stayed in the dark for two years before finding itself all over Instagram and carried by everyone from celebrities to influencers, thus becoming the it-piece catapulting Cult Gaia to the top. Evolving towards ready-to-wear and footwear seemed like an organic next step for the brand.

Cult Gaia's style is always feminine and effortless, without fluff or frills and with a natural look and feel. One of the brand’s manifestos is “perfection is imperfect, as nature dictates.” The collections are classic but always with an “it factor” that has been part of the brand's DNA since day one.

Cult Gaia, official Facebook of the brand

News

Hekmat's aim was, and still is, to create wearable art that will stand the test of time in your wardrobes. Throughout the years, Cult Gaia became a lifestyle brand, including ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, swim, and its most recent launch: sunglasses. The brand is now available online and offline in some of the most coveted retailers.

Cult Gaia, official Facebook of the brand