Everything you need to know about: Cycleur de Luxe

The goal of Cycleur de Luxe is to introduce consumers to what the brand calls ‘vélo-couture’ (or bike couture), thanks to its trendy and well-curated shoe collections.

Origins

Founded in 2012, Cycleur de Luxe takes its inspiration from Belgium’s rich cycling history and makes it fashionable. The lifestyle collection is full of details that recall the biking universe. Along with its shoe line, the brand launched the #cycleurmovement, in order to encourage people to use their bikes as much as possible, to live a fashionable and healthy lifestyle, while respecting the environment.

Evolution

Cycleur de Luxe quickly gathered attention for its original concept and mindset as well as its unique designs, prints, colours and textures. The lifestyle brand is a trusted go-to for fashionable cycling lovers around the world. The collections are updated every three months. The brand also partnered with young cyclers, local teams, pro athletes, brand ambassadors and icons to create a real community of bike lovers.

News

In 2021, Cycleur de Luxe launched RE>CYCLEUR, an eco-friendly and 100 percent recyclable shoe line made of vegan leather, organic cotton, natural or recycled rubber and water-based glue. Consumers can also bring back their old pair of shoes so that will be given a new life. The brand also partnered with the Deceuninck Quick-Step Pro cycling team to offer a cycling/travel backpack.

Cycleur de Luxe is available on the brand’s webshop and in their stores in Benelux. The label has plans to expand in Europe.

Cycleur de Luxe, official website of the brand