Everything you need to know about: Daily Paper

Contemporary streetwear meets cultural heritage: Daily Paper is an Amsterdam-based fashion and lifestyle brand. Inspired by the African roots of the founders, the label is known for its ready-to-wear garments and accessories for women and men.

Origins

The story of Daily Paper began in 2008: The three childhood friends, Hussein Suleiman, Jefferson Osei and Abderrahmane Trabsin, shared a love for music, art, fashion, and culture and regularly published articles on their blog. Shortly afterwards, they started printing the logo of their blog on T-shirts and sold them occasionally. The namesake brand was established in 2012 with the aim to pay homage to the heritage of African culture with contemporary designs and classic menswear staples.

Evolution

The brand quickly grew into a household name. In 2015, Daily Paper launched its own line for women in addition to the menswear line. With two collections a year, the label presents timeless designs and modern cuts combined with traditional African elements, prints and colours.

Daily Paper regularly collaborates with photographers, musicians, contemporary artist and other brands such as Adidas and Havaianas in creating new products.

Today, Daily Paper is one of the fastest growing European designer brands on the market. The collections are available to buy globally online on its own website dailypaperclothing.com and instore across the three Daily Paper Flagship stores in Amsterdam, London and New York. Additionally, the label is stocked by some of the world's top luxury retailers such as Selfridges, Browns, Galeries Lafayette and Farfetch.