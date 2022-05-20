Everything you need to know about: Dancing Leopard

Dancing Leopard is a boho-chic label for women inspired by its vibrant Indian and Balearic roots. It offers colourful, fun apparel as well as activewear, loungewear and swimwear. The brand is best known for its unique, hand-painted prints and bold colours.

Origins

The story of Dancing Leopard began in 2009 when Jade and Jack, the founders of Dancing Leopard, became inspired by Goa’s vibrant fabric markets. They started sourcing materials and fabrics in bright colours and playful prints and worked together with a tailor to create powerful clothes. After selling their styles in London, the duo headed to Ibiza, where Dancing Leopard quickly gained reputation for its bold designs and bohemian spirit in some of the island's best boutiques.

“We remember the day we saw our first ever orders come through online. It meant so much to us that people loved our clothing and we’ve never taken that for granted,” the founders recall on the company’s website.

Evolution

The collection expanded every year and the brand became increasingly popular through regular events such as festivals, clothing parties and fashion shows in Ibiza and the UK.

Dancing Leopard cares about the planet, its wildlife and future generations and is committed to greater sustainability. Not only does the label create timeless collections that can be worn through all seasons, but it has also started sourcing eco-conscious fabrics and launched styles made from recycled fibres. In 2021, the company also introduced its new label HALO, a collection consciously made from regenerated ECONYL® nylon.

News

Dancing Leopard has come a long way since its foundation, but still maintains the same values to this day. Now the brand has a team of over 20 employees and distributes its products through an international website and sales outlets in ten countries. In order to become more sustainable over time, Dancing Leopard aims to make every style from environmentally friendly fabrics in the future.

Picture: Dancing Leopard, courtesy of the brand