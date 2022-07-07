Everything you need to know about: decka Quality Socks

decka Quality Socks is a hosiery brand based in Japan that produces premium socks using high quality cotton. The brand offers a lot of styles to choose from in a wide range of colours.

Origins

The company decka Quality Socks was founded by Sho Watabe in Japan. “Our mission is to make products that complement every expression of style, personality, and spirit. Our ideal is not to impose. It is to assume and enhance your unique character, your identity,” says the founder and owner on the brand’s website.

Evolution

decka’s manufacturing process emphasizes harmony with clothing. All of the brand’s socks are made in Japan on vintage knitting machines. A very special product in decka’s portfolio are the Mercerized Socks, made with yarn from Giza, one of the most desirable varieties of cotton, cherished for its particularly long fibers and silky texture. The company uses two different techniques to smooth the surface resulting in a high quality sock that is supple, shiny and luxurious.

Over the years, decka also collaborated with various renowned fashion brands such as APPLIED ART FORMS, BRÚ NA BÓINNE and BAPE to create modern and quality-centered sock collections.

News

Today, the collections of decka Quality Socks are characterized by striking colors, soft materials and geometric shapes, as featured in the 80’s skater socks with three iconic stripes. The brand recently relaunched one of their bestsellers in their early days: Socks, that are reversible with different designs on the inside and outside. Mixed and matched, they can be worn four different ways.

decka's products are available at numerous retailers worldwide in Asia, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

decka Quality Socks, courtesy of the brand