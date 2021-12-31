Everything you need to know about: Etam

Etam was founded in 1916 with one thing in mind: make women feel free. The lingerie brand focuses on craftsmanship and beautiful materials to offer a range of innovative and comfortable products. Swimwear and sportswear are also part of the brand’s offer.

Origins

Berlin, 1916. Max Lindemann starts Strumpfhaus Etam in order to produce and distribute synthetic stockings and women’s underwear in muslin canvas. The product range catered to active women, and those newly working in factories to replace the men drafted to war. The ladder-resistant stockings, first brought to market in 1924, is what allowed the brand to expand throughout Europe and internationally.

Evolution

The brand evolved with the times and revolutionised the lingerie industry by being one of the first to use cotton in its collections. Swimwear makes its first appearance in 1969 while the 80’s brings the concept of collaborations, the first of which being with Véronique and Davina, aerobic queens of France. Later on, the 2000’s will see works from Fifi Chachnil and Lolita Lempicka. Starting in 2008 Natalia Vodianova took over as the brand’s primary ambassador.

When it comes to innovation, be they technical or conceptual, Etam is also always ahead of the curve: sexy runway shows, a line dedicated to post-mastectomy, online retail, sustainable lace, and WeCare Program.

News

Etam group now consists of Etam, Undiz, Maison 123, Livy and Ysé. There are 1374 points of sale throughout 55 countries and 4800 employees, and its turnover reached 800 million euros in 2020, according to the website etam.com. Etam aims to open more retail stores and has recently launched a program to help and support young starting brands, offering expert’s advice and guidance to allow them to grow and thrive.