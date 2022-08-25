Everything you need to know about: FIND KAPOOR

FIND KAPOOR is a Korean handbag brand offering a vast collection of bags for all genders. Inspired by pure plastic arts, the fashion brand is dedicated to making life beautiful by bringing together the classic and the trendy in its unique designs.

Origins

Under the concept of fashion blended with fine arts, FIND KAPOOR was founded in Seoul, Korea in June 2016.

Distinctive colours and statement design are key features of the brand, which is designed for both women and men who love shopping and social media and want to make their lives more luxurious and fashionable.

Evolution

With its luxurious bags and sophisticated campaigns, the brand soon attracted attention in and outside of Korea. Global celebrities such as fashion influencers Olivia Palermo and Chiara Ferragni as well as Korean pop stars and actresses such as Sarang Kim and Boa Jo have been spotted wearing FIND KAPOOR’s products.

“As an advocate for fashion, life and beauty, the house is committed to offering timeless collections,” the label states on its website. FIND KAPOOR is most famous for its signature Pingo bag with its bucket-like shape that comes in different sizes and colourways.

News

The brand’s handbags and accessories are available in several department stores in Korea as well as in international duty free shops and global retailers in Asia and Europe. The products can be also bought at FIND KAPOOR’s own online shop, which offers worldwide shipping.

Picture: FIND KAPOOR, official website of the brand