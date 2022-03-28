Everything you need to know about: Freenote Cloth

The American label Freenote Cloth designs high-quality men's fashion, traditionally produced in the United States. The collections are inspired by authentic American culture and its timeless style icons. “Our goal is to create quality clothing that is built to last, aging as well as the man wearing them,” the brand's website states.

Origins

Freenote Cloth was founded in 2013 by brothers Matt and Andrew Brodrick in the historic district of San Juan Capistrano, a city that embodies the rancho era of territorial California like no other. From the beginning, the two designed timeless American clothing that is both modern and exudes a vintage vibe.

Evolution

The founders of Freenote Cloth set the highest standards for craftsmanship and source their materials from the most exclusive and prestigious textile houses in the world. All products are made in California and the brand is involved in every step of the manufacturing process. Every seam, every rivet, and every ounce of fabric in a Freenote garment is carefully inspected to ensure the best of the best in both durability and style.

News

Freenote Cloth's collections are now available at select retailers in the United States, Europe, and China and Japan. The brand also operates its own flagship store in Los Angeles' historic Highland Park neighborhood, which sells limited editions available only at the label's own store.

Picture: Freenote Cloth, website of the brand