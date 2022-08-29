Everything you need to know about: Ganni

Ganni is a contemporary ready-to-wear fashion brand for women known for bold and expressive styles that exude optimism. In the past years, the brand has gained a cult-status among fashion lovers with their cheerful designs full of color.

Origins

Ganni was founded as a cashmere label in 2000 by gallerist Frans Truelsen. However it was not until the late 2010s when Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup took over the company as creative director and CEO and overhauled its range that Ganni gained popularity.

Evolution

In the past decade, the label has slowly claimed a position as a cult label that meets the sweet spot between high end and high street fashion. Cherished by early-age influencers such as Pernille Teisbaek and Alexa Chung, the brand is staying true to a very specific fashion crowd that looks for effortless but expressive fashion. Creative director Ditte Reffstrup and CEO Nicolaj Reffstrup accredited the brand’s success largely to controlled growth and sticking to designs that express Ganni’s view of fashion as opposed to picking up common trends.

Besides fashion, the label creates accessories such as jewellery, headwear, scarves and bags as well as shoe collections. In 2018, Ganni - for the first time in their history - created a denim collection alongside their usual ready-to-wear styles. Following partnerships with Scholl, Levi’s and Ahluwalia, a collaboration with Juicy Couture in early 2022 catered for the recent upheaval in Y2K-fashion, further bringing the brand to the forefront of the current zeitgeist. With a remarkable community on contemporary media, Ganni is a leading example for brand relevance that exceeds the pure purpose of selling clothes.

News

Since 2020, Ganni publishes annual sustainability reports - the brand has recently formed an external responsibility board that helps the brand to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of sustainability. Ganni strives to become its most responsible version and pursues special projects with great dedication and optimism that is reflected in Ganni designs and campaigns as well.

Image: Ganni