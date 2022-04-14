Everything you need to know about: goodsociety

“Our brand name is goodsociety and we write this as one word because we mean it and we live it,” says the company’s owner Dietrich Weigel. The denim brand established in the USA with today's head office in Germany ever stood for sustainability, quality and social responsibility. The label's slogan, “be good to yourself”, is a call to treat yourself and your environment with care and respect. The label strives to offer the best possible product without causing unnecessary harm. From slim fit to boot cut, the label sells jeans in modern and minimalist designs for men and women.

Origins

goodsociety was born out of the idea of rethinking fashion with a strong focus on people and the environment. The brand was initially founded in 2007 in the USA and taken over by Dietrich Weigel from Hamburg in 2012 who brought it to Germany. As early as the 1980s, he had the desire to combine sustainability with quality and timeless design, which became a reality with goodsociety.

“When we started in 2007 in the USA and in 2012 in Europe with organic cotton, vegan-accessorised, detox-washed and socially ethical jeans, some people considered us to be dreamers with ideological fantasies,” Weigel recalls. In the meantime, the sustainable brand has come a long way.

Evolution

In 2012, Greenpeace launched its Detox campaign, which went public in 2014. goodsociety had already started working according to Detox guidelines since 2007. In 2012, the company was also the first denim brand in the world to be Peta-certified and CO2-neutral.

The focus of goodsociety lies on quality and sustainability. From the selection of materials to production, all steps are based on these two principles. After production was temporarily located in Italy, the manufacture of the denim products was relocated to Tunisia in 2019. Here, the brand works with a family oriented medium size company that carries out all production steps up to the finished jeans. The label claims that its jeans are made of high quality (100 per cent) organic cotton sourced from the major production countries as India, Pakistan and Turkey. In the process, goodsociety emphasizes that its partners share its own philosophy and code of conduct for the protection of the environment, the health of the individual and holistic understanding.

News

goodsociety is mainly distributed through retailers in order to maintain the value of personal interactions. The brand's products are available in sustainable oriented concept and fashion stores (at over 65 retailers) in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as through various online shops and its own website.

There are some important developments planned for the future in terms of supply chain and (animal) welfare. “The time has come to bring some beautiful changes to the market and to continue to inspire the leaders to make real changes which will enable us to live with the people and nature in peace together and our kids to say “look, our parents have been great,” says Weigel.

goodsociety, courtesy of the brand