Everything you need to know about: Harris Wharf London

Made in Italy, designed in London: Harris Wharf London is a contemporary fashion label that reinterprets classic formalwear for women and men. The focus is on high-quality materials and timeless cuts that meet a mix of subtle and bright hues. The family business is run by the siblings Giulia and Aldo Acchiardi and has its home by the famous Regent's Canal in London. The brand produces exclusively to order, so there is hardly any leftover stock or waste.

Origins

In 2007, the Acchiardi siblings moved to London. Giulia graduated in fashion design in 2008 and her brother Aldo studied economics. After internships at big fashion houses like Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood, she decided to start her own label Harris Wharf London together with Aldo in 2010, inspired by Britain's capital.

Evolution

With its family tradition of textile craftsmanship and minimalist, timeless design, the brand quickly gained popularity. Giulia's design philosophy is to follow her instincts. “Learning and overviewing all aspects of the family business is equally important to the design process itself,” she says on the company’s website. The entire collection is made in her grandfather's glove factory in Turin using the finest Italian fabrics.

News

Giulia Acchiardi looks after the design of Harris Wharf London while her brother Aldo is in charge of production and distribution. Today, the label is represented at numerous concept stores and department stores around the world, including Dover Street Market, Barneys and Harrods. In addition, the collections are sold via the label's own online shop as well as at various renowned online retailers such as Farfetch and Mytheresa.

Picture: Harris Wharf London, Women SS22 Collection, official website of the brand