Everything you need to know about: Hol*Sh!t Shoes

Hol*Sh!t Shoes is all about sandals. The young Dutch label exclusively offers one sandal model that is available in various colours and prints. The shoes are handmade in Portugal.

Origins

The brand was founded in 2018 by Anthony Diks and Hans Boons. Their love for sandals started years ago when they discovered the freedom of having sandals on their feet. Whether on holiday, on rainy days or simply in everyday life - Hol*Sh!t Shoes wants to enable its customers to wear sandals whenever they want.

Evolution

Hol*Sh!t Shoes’ signature unisex close-toe sandal is available in sizes 31 to 47. The brand only uses high-quality materials such as cow leather, washed canvas and fine suede. Soles are made of EVA which ensures longevity and a firm grip.

In 2022, the Dutch shoe brand announced a revolutionary technology to manufacture the soles of its shoes from fermented manure. The new technology was developed through lengthy and intensive trials in collaboration with students at the University of Farmers in Agoura Hill, California. By making people walk on manure rather than in it, Hol*Sh!t Shoes also wants to address the nitrogen problem in the Netherlands.

News

Today, Hol*Sh!t Shoes are available through the brand's own online shop, which offers worldwide shipping. The company has also partnered with a couple of physical stores in the Netherlands as well as the concept store Austin Rocks in Texas, USA. It is always looking for more partners to expand its retail network.