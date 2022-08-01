Everything you need to know about: Icon Brand

Icon Brand is a British jewellery brand that embraces lifestyle trends from around the world, balancing functional design and expressive styles, resulting in effortless, wearable jewellery for style-conscious people.

Origins

Icon Brand was founded in 2008 in London. Since its creation, the brand has made it their mission to compliment and celebrate individual style by effortlessly adapting to current trends and delivering contemporary designs with refinement and a light-hearted twist.

Evolution

The brand started working with well known fashion retailers such as Asos, as well as Zalando and Urban Outfitters. Besides traditional jewellery such as rings, necklaces and earrings, Icon Brand offers accessories such as sunglasses and jeans chains. The brand launches its designs through four collections per year. Each of the four “chapters” is presented in the East London design studio. The collections are guided by seasonal stories and consist of statement pieces made from premium materials, as well as more price-aware styles that deliver reliable, no-fuss style.

Icon Brands, courtesy of the brand

News

Icon brand believes that jewellery is the finishing touch to every outfit, allowing the wearer to add a subtle, personal statement to their look. The brand will continue to design and craft their pieces with care for detail and a contemporary, forward-thinking approach to jewellery, redefining the category of mens jewellery in the past, present and future.