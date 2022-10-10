Everything you need to know about: IKKS

Boasting natural and authentic styles and urban casual silhouettes, IKKS succeeded in rapidly becoming a major middle/high-end brand on the French market. Today it counts 2,000 selling points throughout 40 countries (including 240 brand stores).

Origins

IKKS was first and foremost a children clothing brand launched by Gérard Le Goff in 1987. It drew its inspiration from adults' wardrobe and universe alike and was the first one to offer black clothing for children. Kids and teenagers loved this style, radically different from the polished kids fashion image in stores. Success was immediate.

Evolution

In 1999, the women’s range was born, offering pieces in cosy and comfortable materials, in a now iconic sportswear-chic style, with a natural but asserted femininity. Purchased by Zannier Group, specialised in children’s fashion, the brand can now freely expand and launch a line for men, luggages, perfumes, homeware and shoes. In 2005, I.Code by IKKS was offered to a younger audience, active women with a dash of daring and sexy attitude.

News

With Ludovic Manzon at the helm, IKKS wishes to reconnect with its DNA and its free spirit. In 2021 with French actress and singer Lou Doillon, the brand released a new ad campaign “We are generation IKKS”. True manifesto, the mini film aims to highlight the IKKS community wishing to remain free, regardless of age, gender or social class.