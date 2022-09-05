Everything you need to know about: Iris van Herpen

Fashion designer Iris van Herpen is widely recognized as one of the most shaping contemporary Haute Couture designers. By combining handcraft, technology and the art of couture, van Herpen curates progressive and experimental fashion experiences with a highly conceptual approach.

Origins

After graduating from ArtEZ University of Amsterdam in 2006, van Herpen founded her eponymous label in 2007. In the founding year, the Dutch fashion designer showed her first Couture collection at the Amsterdam Fashion Week.

Evolution

Ever since curating her first collection, Iris van Herpen has fostered a new take on Haute Couture, bringing elements of technology and handicraft into the creations while focusing on conceptual narratives. Her often sculpture-like designs are deeply rooted in her own experiences with dance, thematizing matters of movement and bodily forms. Due to the complicated nature of her creations, van Herpen mostly designs and creates for private customers. In 2013 she showed her first ready-to-wear collection.

In recent years, the designer has presented elaborate collections of dresses that pay tribute to nature, earth’s organisms and the works of other artists. These collections are made possible through collaborations with specialists and in-depth scientific research that allows to visualize the findings. In her collections, she has thematized the aerodynamic of birds’ wings, the shape of water, the kinetic movement of wind, celestial cartography and many more.

News

Iris van Herpen has long exceeded national recognition and is cherished internationally for her progrssive approach to Haute Couture. Her designs are frequently worn by public figures such as actresses and singers for special occasions such as the MET Gala and award shows alongside movie productions and music videos.

Image: Iris van Herpen, SS21