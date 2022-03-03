Everything you need to know about: Jacquemus

Jacquemus is a French luxury label founded in 2009. The fashion house is known for its play with proportions, seductive silhouettes and eye-catching accessories such as its signature “Le Chiquito” bag. Inspired by influences from art and his home in the South of France, Jacquemus designs women's and men's fashion as well as shoes, handbags, accessories and jewellery.

Origins

Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is self-taught. He founded his prêt-à-porter label in 2009 at the age of 19 after the sudden death of his mother. The fashion house is named after her maiden name to honour her. He previously studied for a few months at the École supérieure des arts et techniques de la mode (ESMOD) in Paris with Olivier Rousteing.

Evolution

Jacquemus soon attracted attention, and so in 2012 the French designer was invited to present his collection at Paris Fashion Week. After being nominated twice for the LVMH Prize and winning a special jury prize in 2015, he has since gained not only the recognition of critics but also an international fan base that includes celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. In 2019, his collection, which until then had only focused on womenswear, was expanded into menswear.

News

Today, the French label partners with some of the most important luxury retailers in the world, including Opening Ceremony in New York, Broken Arm in Paris, Gago in Aix-en-Provence and Dover Street Market in London. The brand also continues to create a stir with its innovative pop-up stores, resembling vending machines.

Since June 2021, the company has moved to 'in-season' fashion shows and focuses less on seasons. According to Jacquemus, the new concept represents “a shift to a more adaptive, modern approach.” “The collection will go on sale immediately after the show, with more releases to follow.”

Picture: Jacquemus Facebook page