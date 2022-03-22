Everything you need to know about: JcSophie

Modern and feminine - this is how the Dutch fashion brand JcSophie describes itself. With its collection, the label focuses on what modern women want from their wardrobes. Refined details, light fabrics and simple colours characterise JcSophie's designs.

Origins

The story of JcSophie begins in winter 2014 when the label was founded and the first collection was launched. Since then, the brand has offered a complete line of women's clothing consisting of modern classics with playful prints and details that can be combined in new ways over and over again.

Evolution

The brand launches a new collection for each season: fresh garments for spring, airy dresses for summer, comfortable knitwear for autumn and warm coats for winter. The focus of the brand is their passion for fashion, love of travelling and precious natural materials.

News

Today, JcSophie collections are available in stores in many European countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Austria, as well as from numerous online retailers. The small, family team of the brand values ​​teamwork and therefore works closely with suppliers and dealers.

Image: JcSophie, SS22 Collection, Brand Facebook Page