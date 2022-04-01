Everything you need to know about: Johnny Love

Playful and elegant, Johnny Love is a Norwegian clothing brand that believes in creating garments that fit one’s personality, as well as building the confidence of those who wear the label’s clothes. When you feel well-dressed, you also feel good.

Origins

In 2006, Johnny Love was built upon fashion designer John Vinnem’s inspiration to create a capsule collection for men that was a little more up-dressed without crossing the line to formal wear. He felt Norwegian men in the early 2000s either dressed quite casual or very formal.

The fashion brand is known for its passion for outerwear. As Norway is one of the coldest countries on the planet, the desire to make outerwear that is practical yet fashionable was a crucial element for the brand. “Our clear mission is to make men more dressed-up in daily life,” according to Vinnem on Johnny Love’s website.

Evolution

Throughout the years, Johnny Love has become an internationally recognised brand that is known for its high-quality clothing. However, it is also a brand known for its strong values and the men who wear it care about a sustainable planet, working conditions for those in the garment industry and who want their products to last a lifetime.

News

Today, Johnny Love has stores spanning across Europe including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greenland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. As well, in addition to the label’s menswear collection, a womenswear collection is also available, all of which are available on the brand’s online store.