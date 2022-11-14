Everything you need to know about: JW Anderson

JW Anderson is an internationally renowned luxury brand known for its contemporary and playful yet androgynous designs that stretch current gender norms in fashion.

Origins

JW Anderson was founded as an eponymous label by London College of Fashion alumni JW Anderson. The brand presented its debut men’s collection in 2008. From the first season onwards, the brand has been adopted as one to watch by industry insiders. Two years later, the brand introduced womenswear to its range.

Evolution

The brand has been recognised as one of the trailblazers of nonbinary fashion, presenting men’s collections that featured ruffled shorts and transparent shirts in 2010. Herein, JW Anderson himself refrains from labelling his fashion as ‘unisex’ or ‘androgynous’ – as he advocates clothes as a choice of a particular clothing item instead of a binary dichotomy.

The brand JW Anderson, which has been known for pushing boundaries in a subtle, non-scandalous and light-hearted way, has received several awards honouring upcoming designers, among them prizes from the British fashion Council and LVMH. In 2013, LVMH acquired a minority stake in JW Anderson, simultaneously making the founder the creative director of LVMH-owned fashion house Loewe.

Image: SS23 collection, JW Anderson

News

JW Anderson has participated in collaborations and partnerships, among them design cooperations with retailer Uniqlo and eyewear brand Persol, as well as an NFT auction with Xydrobe. In addition, the brand has ventured out into footwear by launching its first sneaker in spring 2021.